Nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk conducts missile-firing exercise in Barents Sea

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk has fired an Oniks cruise missile from a submerged position at a naval target in the Barents Sea at a distance of over 200 kilometers, the Russian Northern Fleet’s press service reported.

"As part of scheduled combat training activities, the Northern Fleet's nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk fired an Oniks cruise missile from a submerged position at a naval target simulating an enemy surface ship located at a distance of over 200 kilometers," the press service reported. It clarified that, according to live monitoring data, the warhead of the Oniks missile successfully hit a floating target.

The press service noted that the area where the missile launches were conducted was closed in advance to civilian shipping and aircraft flights. The closure of the area was ensured by ships of the Kola Flotilla of the Northern Fleet’s combined forces.

The nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk is a Project 885M Yasen-M vessel--a modified version of fourth-generation submarines with a reduced acoustic field. The cruiser was commissioned into the Russian Navy in December 2024. Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarines were developed by the Malakhit Design Bureau and are equipped with effective strike and electronic weapons, enabling them to carry out missions in any part of the world’s oceans.