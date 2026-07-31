IN BRIEF: What we know about Ceuta migration crisis and causes behind it

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. On July 30, a crisis erupted in Spain as between 40,000 to 60,000 illegal migrants from Morocco flooded into the autonomous Spanish city of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa. On Friday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ceuta as he characterized the influx of migrants as "an attack, a violation of the territorial integrity" of the kingdom.

Ceuta

Ceuta is a Spanish enclave on the North African coast. It is separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar and has a land border with Morocco. Originally a Portuguese city dating back to 1415, Ceuta went under Spanish rule in 1581 when Portugal was invaded by Spain. After Portugal gained independence in 1640, Ceuta chose to remain with Spain, and in 1668 Portugal recognized Spain’s ownership of the city. Ceuta has a population of some 80,000 people.

Migration crisis

Apart from Ceuta, Melilla, a larger autonomous Spanish city, is located on the North African coast, about 400 km from Ceuta. The two cities are the only EU territories with land borders with Africa, which is why these territories regularly become a source of disputes regarding the bloc’s migration policy.

Ceuta found itself amidst a migration crisis before. In 2021, between 8,000 to 10,000 illegal migrants poured into it amid tensions in relations between Rabat and Madrid. That crisis erupted after Spain admitted Brahim Ghali, the leader of Polisario Front seeking the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco, for medical treatment.

Latest crisis

Spanish media reported on July 30 that between 40,000 to 60,000 migrants managed to reach Ceuta illegally, with another 300-400 migrants making it to Melilla from Morocco. More than 50 people have reportedly died as they swam attempting to reach Ceuta.

Morocco has blamed the influx of illegal migrants to Ceuta on mafia groups, while Spanish police trade unions argued that Moroccan authorities "have done nothing" to prevent that. The crisis, the worst since 2021, has affected not only Ceuta, where all shops and catering establishments closed, but has also caused a nation-wide emergency in the humanitarian and social spheres.

Spain and Morocco have already agreed to take measures to repatriate those who have illegally arrived in Ceuta, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior reported. So far on July 31, almost 25,000 illegal migrants have volunteered to return to Morocco.

Causes behind current crisis

The current migration crisis might have been triggered by a Supreme Court ruling on July 8 saying that the law on foreigners cannot be applied to immediately deport migrants detained at sea. The Spanish Ministry of the Interior argued that criminal groups involved in human trafficking used the decision to "promote the flow of illegal migrants."

Another reason floated in the media is Moroccan reaction to the Spanish prime minister’s recent visit to Algeria which soured relations with Morocco over border issues, the regional posture and disputed areas where "a new stage" in Spanish-Algerian relations was proclaimed. Rabat is believed to have deliberately contributed to the influx of migrants.

Spain under fire

Spanish opposition parties and politicians from other countries have criticized both the Sanchez government’s migration strategy and the Supreme Court decision. Discontent with the Spanish authorities was expressed, among other figures, by the leader of the far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, who described the situation in the autonomous city as an "invasion," as well as by co-chair of the German party Alternative for Germany, Alice Weidel, and the leader of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, who called on Madrid to comply with the EU Migration Pact. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has demanded "swift returns" of migrants from Ceuta.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was ready to suspend the Schengen Agreement with Spain amid the migrant influx in Ceuta. The proposal found support in Finland. Even as there is no legal mechanism for such a move, Schengen countries have the right to temporarily reintroduce internal border controls for security reasons.