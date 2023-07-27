Two Ukrainian intel agents given 15-year prison terms for spying on Russian forces — FSB

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. A Russian court has handed down 15-year prison sentences to two Ukrainian intelligence agents convicted on espionage charges, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Thursday.

"Two Ukrainian intelligence agents were sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each in a penal colony," the FSB said.

The two agents were apprehended by FSB officers in 2022 on suspicion of espionage and the role they played in the deaths of Russian soldiers and the elimination of Russian military equipment in the special operation zone.

The FSB did not disclose the name of either convict or the court that passed sentence on them. Article 276 of Russia’s Criminal Code provides for a prison term of 10 to 20 years for espionage.