Erdogan’s son confesses he ‘enjoys coming to Russia’

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and World Ethnosport Confederation President Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan told TASS in an interview that he likes Russia, its diverse nature, culture and cuisine.

"Of course, I enjoy visiting Russia. I've been to Yakutsk. I've been to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi. Russia is really a huge country with such a wide variety of geography and cultural richness," the Turkish leader’s son said.

According to Erdogan, Russia’s cuisine "is rich because you have many ethnicities with many different cultures, and Russia is a kind of melting pot of all these cultures." "That is why the cuisine is so rich. I really enjoy coming to Russia too, and we have many neighboring ethnicities, including the Turkish people living in Russia, so their cuisine is also part of the Russian cuisine, so it's very familiar to us," the official emphasized.