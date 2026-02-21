{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
10% import tariff to be in effect for 150 days starting February 24 — White House

According to the statement, several types of goods are exempt from the tariff

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. An additional 10% US tariff will take effect on February 24 and remain in force for 150 days, the White House said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the document, certain critical minerals, energy carriers, natural resources, fertilizers not produced in the US, certain agricultural products, medicines, electronics, automobiles, other types of transport, and products used in the aerospace industry will not be subject to the additional tariff. In addition, imports of products related to national security, as well as goods whose import is provided for by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), are exempt from the tariff.

Earlier on Friday, against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's decision against the use of import duties, US President Donald Trump announced the signing of an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs.

On April 2, 2025, the US leader announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Later, the president changed the tariff rate on imports from a number of countries. On August 29, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the president did not have the authority to impose many of the announced tariffs. On September 4, the US administration appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.

Illinois governor demands $8.7 billion from US administration following tariff ruling
JB Pritzker says he wants a $1,700 refund for every family in the state
US president signs executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries
The ruling shall come into force "almost immediately," Donald Trump says
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Declassifying alien files to help cleanse US defense sector of pseudo-science — expert
Alexander Rodin believes that by declassifying alien files, Donald Trump will show the public that some widely popular theories have no scientific backing
Uralvagonzavod Group delivers batch of modernized BREM-80 vehicles to troops
The BREM-80 vehicle is based on the T-80 tank chassis and is equipped with a powerful gas turbine engine, providing it with high mobility
Car falls through ice on Lake Baikal, killing tourists: what we know
According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee, there are deaths as a result of the incident
Africa's economy projected to grow faster than Asia’s in 2026 — portal
Experts say that average economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa will reach 4.6% in 2026, while the combined growth of Asian economies will slow to approximately 4.1% over the same period
Russian diplomat sees drone attack on Energodar school as attempt to hinder talks
According to Rodion Miroshnik,this attack should be viewed as a provocative act by the Kiev government
Zelensky's order to develop battle plan bad news for Ukrainians — senator
Grigory Karasin highlighted that Zelensky was too dependent on his Western curators
Serbia plans to sign a new gas contract with Russia by March 20 — Srbijagas CEO
According to Dusan Bajatovic, negotiations with Gazprom Export representatives took place in St. Petersburg and resulted in an agreement in principle on extending gas supplies
Israel hits Hezbollah command center in eastern Lebanon — IDF
The IDF accused the Shiite organization of "systematically placing its facilities among the civilian population"
European Commission prepares legal grounds to intercept Russian oil tankers — source
The potential measure raises concerns among several EU states over a military confrontation risk
Government stake in VTB to grow to 74.45% of ordinary shares
First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Dmitry Pianov said the change in the structure of shareholder capital will not affect dividend payments to minority shareholders
Kiev says US pressures Ukraine to withdraw its armed forces from Donbass
According to Vladimir Zelensky, the US provides Kiev with intelligence assistance "at the same level as before"
Hungarian PM voices concern over possible US withdrawal from talks on Ukraine
The US might "pack up and leave", Viktor Orban says after a session of the Board of Peace
Switzerland is being pulled into 'military Schengen' — Lavrov
According to the minister, what the Council of Europe is doing now is being done by the decision of the United States
EU envoys meeting on anti-Russian sanctions ended without result — Reuters
According to the diplomatic source, the 20th sanctions package contains a rationale for attempts to detain tankers with Russian oil
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia calls for restraint from all participants in escalation around Iran — Kremlin
Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, Dmitry Peskov said
Ukraine postpones restart of oil supplies to Slovakia until February 24
Russian oil supplies to Hungary over the Druzhba oil pipeline via Ukraine were halted since early February
Armed fighting for power between Zelensky and Zaluzhny possible in Kiev — Russian senator
Alexander Voloshin pointed out that in 2022, Valery Zaluzhny threatened to conduct searches and send troops to the heart of Kiev, while now he publicly blames Zelensky for Ukraine's failed counteroffensive in 2023
Special military operation brings new combat trends — Russian General Staff
In addition to firepower, the range of applications of robotic systems is being expanded in reconnaissance missions, counter-battery warfare, minelaying, delivery of ammunition and supplies to the front, as well as evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield
Merz re-elected as Christian Democratic Union Chairman — TV
He was voted in by 878 delegates at the CDU's federal congress
Everyone in EU knows that Ukraine is losing — Slovak premier
Robert Fico added that anti-Russian sanctions had proven to be ineffective
Generals Moskalik, Sarvarov killed in Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks — General Staff
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy noted that with the deaths of the generals, the troops "lost true professionals, loyal comrades, and true patriots"
US losing interest in role as guarantor of international order — Merz
The chancellor emphasized that this shift necessitates Germany stepping up to assume greater responsibility and acting within the framework of sovereign politics
Russia’s Petrosyan finishes 6th in women’s figure skating at 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy
US' Alysa Liu won the gold in women’s singles
Upgraded Khrizantema-M antitank missile accelerates to hypersonic speed — Rostec
According to the holding company representative, this missile is being used in the special military operation zone in Ukraine
Russia’s new Oko-2, Oko-3 recon drones deployed in special military operation zone
The Oko-2 drone has a range of up to 60 km, while the Oko-3 has a range of up to 130 km
Ukrainian presidential election due in fall 2026, parliamentary - in spring 2027 — media
According to the sources, Ukrainian officials are discussing a possibility of holding the vote while the martial law remains in force
Seven dead in Lake Baikal tourist vehicle tragedy — Emergencies Ministry
Rescuers conducted a survey using an underwater camera
Belarus will offer Russia to deploy extra 15 planes due to NATO activity near border
Russia will be offered to deploy up to 15 more warplanes in Belarus, in connection with NATO activity near the Belarusian border
US barks at Europe for potentially limiting its access to EU arms — Politico
According to the news report, the retaliation will be reciprocal
Dutch woman inherits collection of dozens of Rembrandt engravings — portal
Charlotte Meyer was unaware of the authorship of the "beautiful prints" for years
Zaporozhye nuke sees Ukraine’s attack on school attempt to disrupt peace talks
Communications Director for the ZNPP Yevgenia Yashina called this attack another "monstrous and ruthless act of terrorism"
Hungary to continue to block loan to Kiev unless it stops chocking Druzhba pipeline — PM
Viktor Orban says that Hungary cannot be blackmailed
Russia remains reliable supplier of energy resources to Turkey — Novak
The Turkish Stream and Blue Stream pipelines are operating stably, and the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, is ongoing, according to the Deputy Prime Minister
Slovak PM warns about response measures if Ukraine playing politics around oil
According to Robert Fico, it can't be ruled out that Ukraine is deliberately delaying the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline
Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports total almost $157 bln in 2025
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said that growth was demonstrated by virtually all sectors of industry in terms of export
Switzerland ready to host next round of negotiations on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Official representative of the Swiss Foreign Ministry Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is in contact with all parties and consistently offers its good offices
Investments in Siberian rare-earth metal cluster planned to be $9.1 bln
Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Maslennikov said that over 11,000 jobs of different skills will be created in the cluster
Russian operators now obliged to shut down communication services on FSB request
The amendment to the law exempts operators from responsibility for the blackouts requested by the FSB
Ukrainian lawmaker demands Zelensky's resignation after damning US corruption report
Alexey Goncharenko noted that due to US interest in this case, Vladimir Zelensky is deliberately delaying settlement negotiations and trying to bargain for better conditions for himself
Trade turnover between China, Russia down 6.9% in 2025 to $228 bln — customs
Russia's trade surplus with China over the past 12 months amounted to $21.49 bln, according to data provided by the service
Russian forces step up strikes on Ukrainian military enterprises — General Staff
Sergey Rudskoy says the measures cut Ukraine’s capabilities to equip its army
Washington police confirms incident with Azerbaijani President Aliyev's motorcade
Law enforcement officers were on the scene with the US Secret Service
Bayraktar, Novak discuss energy, cooperation prospects
The Turkish Energy Minister noted that he considers it important to continue the dialogue on energy issues
Europe lost right to sit at Ukraine table with Moscow betrayal — Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Europe needs to earn back trust and learn to keep its word, especially with regard to certain norms, rules and laws
Trump fails to make compelling case for why he wants to attack Iran — newspaper
According to The New York Times, the American leader "has given no speeches preparing the American public for a strike on a country of about 90 million people, and sought no approval from Congress"
Russian ministry preparing another update to list of goods for parallel imports
The parallel import mechanism has been in effect since March 2022
UK government may exclude King's brother from line of succession — Sky News
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the eighth claimant to the throne
Transnistria to remain independent, despite Moldova’s pressure — leader
Vadim Krasnoselsky said that Moldova had never been a friend to Transnistria
China-US trade wars serve interests of neither side — embassy
Spokesman Liu Pengyu says that the bilateral economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial
Japan's PM reaffirms intent to sign peace treaty with Russia
Sanae Takaichi criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine, calling for an immediate end to the conflict
Russia, China, Iran emphasize importance of diplomatic solution to nuclear issue — envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov says the diplomatic missions of the three states will continue the cooperation
Russia’s deputy foreign minister briefs Turkish ambassador on Ukrainian settlement
The conversation also covered developments in the South Caucasus, where both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to enhanced coordination aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region
Five of nine Lake Baikal victims identified, lone survivor set to talk to investigators
During the journey, the vehicle transporting the tourists fell into a three-meter-wide opening in the ice
Unemployment rate in Russia equals 2.2% — minister
Anton Kotyakov added that almost 75 mln people are currently in active employment
Child present among Chinese tourists who died on Lake Baikal
Seven bodies have been located using an underwater camera
No progress on 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, talks continue — source
According to the statement, the Cyprus presidency will continue working all over the weekend to reach a tradeoff by Monday
Kiev’s attack on school in Energodar is attempt to disrupt talks — Kherson governor
Vladimir Saldo recalled that the Kiev authorities have previously used children for their own purposes
Pistorius rules out Germany’s participation in French nuclear deterrence program
The defense minister reminded that Germany, under international treaties, has committed itself to never possessing nuclear weapons
Russian stock indices up as Friday's main trading session closes
The yuan-to-ruble rate rose by 6 kopecks to 11.11 rubles
Trumps says is considering limited military strike on Iran
The US president refrained from giving further details
US Supreme Court ruling will not affect new trade deal with India — White House
US President Donald Trump says his relationship with India is "fantastic"
Press review: India to continue buying Russian oil as US amasses major force near Iran
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 20th
Kremlin sees extension of US sanctions as automatic decision
Dmitry Peskov added that the negotiation process with Washington is complicated
Journalist Lucidi participates in informal meeting of UN Security Council on Ukraine
Another rapporteur is Norwegian political scientist Glenn Diesen, who was unable to attend the meeting in person because his flight was mysteriously cancelled
Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports projected at $155 bln in 2026
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said the ministry expects the trend of growth of high-tech exports to continue
Iran better agree to 'a fair deal' — Trump
The US President was asked what message he would like to convey to the Iranian people
Kiev regime’s functionaries want to flee abroad after its fall — Russian intel agency
This trend is especially evident in Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Western countries
Police evacuate people from several buildings in Paris due to bomb threats — BFMTV
According to policemen, the reports concerned the Montparnasse Tower and Sciences Po
US looks into possibility of targeting individual leaders in Iran — Reuters
No details on who will be viewed as a target are available
Ukraine to resume oil pumping to Slovakia on Saturday
Slovakia expected that deliveries would resume this Friday
Europe in decline, other kind of war: statements by Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to engage with reasonable and pragmatic counterparts
Russia strengthening its western border security — General Staff
According to Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy, equipping the general purpose forces with modern military equipment remains a priority
Protesters tried to attack Azerbaijani president’s car in Washington — embassy
The Presidential Security Service had no choice but to immediately intervene, since any attempt to obstruct or physically interfere with a protected vehicle carrying the head of state constitutes a serious security concern
Slovak PM Fico criticizes EU for lacking effective foreign policy
According to Robert Fico, a former head of the French or German government should be nominated for the post Kallas occupies
Macron, Starmer plan to hold Coalition of the Willing meeting on February 24 — media
The newspaper reports that the meeting will be held online
Ukrainian troops retreat from DPR settlement, fearing encirclement — military expert
Andrey Marochko says that Ukrainian servicemen moved to reserve positions in Konstantinovka
US may take part in Europe’s SAFE program as weapons supplier — Polish minister
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he hopes that SAFE will eventually offer not only low-cost loans, but also subsidies for weapons procurements
Iran makes nuclear concession, but won't budge on uranium enrichment — newspaper
Despite talks of a possible freeze, it remains unclear how much transparency Tehran is willing to agree to with the IAEA
Russia, Kazakhstan begin scheduled air defense drill — Defense Ministry
The exercise is aimed at working on detecting aerial targets, intercepting aircraft that violate sovereign airspace
Six Hezbollah militants killed in Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon
Israel also hits underground depots and a bunker on the border with Syria
Medvedev says Russia not doing enough in microelectronics
The senior official stressed the need for Russia to fully provide for itself in certain, particularly important, strategic sectors
Norwegian team sets record for gold medals at Winter Olympics
Norwegian athletes won 17 top-tier awards and currently hold first place in the unofficial overall team standings
Rosatom to float bonds on Chinese market
The maturity period of the issued bonds is no more than three years
US leader announcing 10% tariff on all imports to country
Donald Trump will keep some of the others in force
Snowmageddon in Moscow: nearly three feet of snow on ground
According to the World Meteorological Organization, Moscow’s Vnukovo district was one of the snowiest places on Earth in the last 24 hours
Ukraine loses over 520,000 troops in 2025 — Russian General Staff
Sergey Rudskoy says total loss of Ukrainian servicemen is estimated at more than 1,5 million
Ukraine may make territorial concessions for sake of joining EU — Die Welt
According to the report, Kiev "does not have enough time" to go through the standard procedure, as Ukraine lags "light years" behind the EU members in the rule of law and the fight against corruption
Russian General Staff uses analytics to counter Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia
Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy noted that the Main Operations Directorate is directly involved in developing and implementing a set of measures to enhance air defense capabilities
Ukraine to receive decommissioned equipment of European plants — minister
Denis Shmygal said that everything will be moved and quickly installed
Russian Railways not endorsing Finland’s ownership of Allegro trains
Allegro trains were made specifically for the St. Petersburg - Helsinki route
Russia prohibits transferring data about genetic research of Russians abroad
The correspondent amendment to a federal act was initiated by the government
Hungary blocks EU's 90-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto says the decision will remain in force until Ukraine restarts Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline
US Supreme Court rules against Trump’s import tariffs
Six judges voted for this decision, while three were against it
As Kiev attempts to delay peace, its troops try to kill civilians — Russian senator
In Energodar, no one was injured in a UAV attack, according to a Russian senator from the Kherson region
Switzerland’s spending on assistance to Ukrainians exceeds $7.7 bln — TV
This is more than 6 billion Swiss francs
Pentagon begins testing kamikaze drone prototypes for mass production
According to the sources cited by Axios, serious tests are planned since the US wants to "learn the lessons" of the Ukrainian crisis
