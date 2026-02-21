10% import tariff to be in effect for 150 days starting February 24 — White House

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. An additional 10% US tariff will take effect on February 24 and remain in force for 150 days, the White House said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the document, certain critical minerals, energy carriers, natural resources, fertilizers not produced in the US, certain agricultural products, medicines, electronics, automobiles, other types of transport, and products used in the aerospace industry will not be subject to the additional tariff. In addition, imports of products related to national security, as well as goods whose import is provided for by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), are exempt from the tariff.

Earlier on Friday, against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's decision against the use of import duties, US President Donald Trump announced the signing of an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs.

On April 2, 2025, the US leader announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Later, the president changed the tariff rate on imports from a number of countries. On August 29, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the president did not have the authority to impose many of the announced tariffs. On September 4, the US administration appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.