Zaporozhye NPP to be safe only after Russia’s victory — governor

MELITOPOL, March 19. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will be fully safe only after Russia achieves the goals of its special military operation, the region’s Governor Yevgeny Balitsky has told reporters.

"I have already said that I don’t believe [International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael] Grossi, and the people who get their salary from Europe. They are making lots of promises, they are doing nothing, they don’t even want to name those who are attacking a nuclear power plant, creating a nuclear hazard in the 21st century," he said. "So, I personally remain convinced that <…> the nuclear power plant’s security is not guaranteed until victory."

The governor added that Western institutions have been unable to guarantee the ZNPP’s security.