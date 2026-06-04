Putin would like to see comparability of EAEU, EU standards

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his desire to see the compatibility of standards between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU).

"Different standards, technical regulation in the sphere of agriculture, in the sphere of transport and logistics — plenty of things are in place that do not coincide. I would like very much that sometime in the historical perspective, all these technical standards, logistics and other matters, the huge quantity of various formal at a first glance yet very important moments for the economic develop, are compatible between the EU and the EAEU. Then it will be the really large, vast economic space, as de Gaulle said in his time, right from Lisbon to the Urals, he said, but in actual fact to Vladivostok," the Russian leader said at the meeting with chief executives of leading global news agencies.