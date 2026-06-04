Production of new Senat brand cars launched in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Production of the new Senat car brand has been launched as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a TASS correspondent reported. The vehicles will be manufactured at the former Toyota plant in Shushary.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov gave the official start to the production of the brand's first model, the Senat 900.

The project's initiators have invested around 3 billion rubles ($40.9 mln) in the reindustrialization of the former Toyota facility, the First Deputy Prime Minister's office specified.

The Senat 900 is an executive sedan powered by a 3.0-liter engine that produces 326 horsepower. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.