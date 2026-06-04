Launching remaining Nord Stream line takes just a button push — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. It only takes pressing a button to launch the remaining line of Nord Stream, but a decision from the German government is required, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of leading international news agencies organized by TASS.

"By the way, regarding Nord Stream. As you know, Nord Stream was blown up, but one line of Nord Stream 2 is safe and sound. It could start pumping Russian gas to the Federal Republic of Germany as early as tomorrow. It's enough, you know? This is no joke. Just push a button, and the gas starts flowing. But for that, a decision from the government of the Federal Republic is required," Putin said.