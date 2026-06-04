Russian investments in Uzbekistan’s economy have good pace — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The pace of evolution of trade and economic ties between Russia and Uzbekistan and investments in particular is good, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The economies of our countries are developing successfully overall," the Russian leader said. "The trade turnover increased, by more than 12% over the last year. These are very good indicators," Putin noted.

"The same is true as regards the volume of mutual investments. Russian investments in the economy of Uzbekistan also have good dynamics," he added.