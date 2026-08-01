Palestine already fulfilled all its obligations under agreement with Israel — Hamas

TUNIS, August 1. /TASS/. The Palestinian side has fulfilled all obligations under the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and further implementation of the deal depends on Israel’s compliance with its terms, Hamas' representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi told a TASS correspondent.

"The Palestinian side has done everything required of it. There are no [unfulfilled obligations] remaining. Now the world must understand that nothing more should be demanded of the Palestinian side. We have done everything that was required of us," the spokesman said, emphasizing that the Palestinian people "have given their sons, their land, and sacrificed themselves to defend themselves in a war that has been imposed on them for a century."

"We are approaching this issue with an open mind and heart because we want to achieve the interests of the Palestinian people," he assured.

At the same time, the Hamas spokesman opined that the problem does not lie with the Palestinian side but with the current Israeli leadership’s unwillingness to implement the agreements that have been reached. He said this is precisely why the prospects for implementing the agreement remain uncertain. "The current Israeli leadership - whether for personal reasons related to [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu or for ideological reasons linked to the far-right members of his cabinet - does not want the agreement. They seek to expel Gaza’s residents, impose settlement construction in the Strip, and commit genocide. They do not want the war to end," Qaddoumi noted. He recalled that since the signing of the ceasefire agreement, 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks. At the same time, the Hamas spokesman emphasized that the Palestinian side "is open to dialogue and hopes to safeguard the interests of its people.".