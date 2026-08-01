Nearly 70,000 migrants leave Ceuta back for Morocco — news agency

MADRID, August 1. /TASS/. About 69,500 migrants who illegally entered the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, located on the northern coast of Africa, have returned to Morocco over the past 30 hours, the EFE news agency reported, citing estimates from security forces.

According to its information, this figure may include migrants who arrived in the city before the influx of undocumented migrants on July 30. Earlier reports indicated that 53,000 had returned.

On July 30, thousands of undocumented migrants reached Ceuta by swimming or on foot, bypassing the breakwater separating the city from Morocco. According to an initial estimate by the Spanish Interior Ministry, a total of 50,000 people arrived in the city. Meanwhile, authorities in Ceuta reported 60,000 migrants arriving. According to the latest data, at least 67 people died while attempting to reach Spanish territory.

Against this backdrop, some European countries have called for considering the suspension of Spain’s Schengen Area membership. For example, the Italian authorities announced their decision to suspend the Schengen Agreement with Spain due to the migration crisis in Ceuta.