Zelensky complains about air defense missile shortage in light of Russia’s massive strike

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s air defenses could only shoot down one ballistic missile last night during Russia’s massive military strike on Kiev due to a shortage of interceptor missiles, Vladimir Zelensky stated.

"We only managed to shoot down one ballistic missile last night because we lack missiles for the Patriot air defense systems," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian authorities regularly complain about a shortage of ammunition for air defense systems and ask Western countries to increase deliveries of such weapons.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Kiev facilities producing military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces had been struck.