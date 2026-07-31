Italy notifies Brussels of suspending Schengen with Spain for 30 days — source

BRUSSELS, July 31. /TASS/. Italy has notified the European Commission that it has temporarily suspended Schengen free travel rules with Spain, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"In accordance with Schengen rules, the Italian government has notified the European Commission of the temporary reinstatement of border controls with Spain for a period of up to 30 days," he said, adding that this will apply to passengers arriving in Italy by sea or air transport as Italy has no land border with Spain.