US journalist Owens declares her love for Russia

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. American journalist Candice Owens has said that she loves Russia, noting the beauty of the country and its people.

"Guys. I love Russia. Beautiful country and people," she wrote on X.

Owens also denied any allegations of her ties to the Russian authorities, saying that if she had any, she would not have hidden them.

Earlier, Owens, who participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2026, said that she and her husband plan to apply for a long-term visa soon to visit Russia regularly.