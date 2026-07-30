MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s continued attacks on civilian energy infrastructure in the Black Sea region are a cause for serious concern, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The fact that Ukrainian neo-Nazis continue to target Black Sea civilian energy infrastructure despite tough statements from the countries Kiev calls its partners is a cause for serious concern. It is the economic interests of those countries, namely Kazakhstan and the United States, that are increasingly suffering from the policy pursued by [Vladimir] Zelensky, who has lost touch with reality and gone too far," she pointed out.

"Having lost the ability to make agreements, he seeks to draw as many countries as possible into his terrorist gamble and expand the conflict. No wonder that some foreign politicians, including sponsors of the Kiev junta, are beginning to voice anxiety over the risks of uncontrolled escalation," the diplomat added. "How else do you explain a situation where the leader of the Kiev clique who recently traveled to Washington declares a desire to achieve a ceasefire and speculates about some settlement parameters while continuing to authorize attacks on international energy supply chains and, most importantly, the assets of the country he keeps begging for political, military and financial assistance?" she noted.

"It’s unlikely that the White House cannot see the picture," Zakharova went on to say. "We expect that the US authorities, who retain the leverage to influence Kiev, will finally provide a proper assessment of Zelensky’s hypocritical policy and rein him in. We also expect the United Nations and other international organizations to do the same. Their failure to do so would amount to encouraging the Kiev regime to commit further atrocities and complicity in them," Zakharova concluded.

On July 30, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) reported another drone attack on two tankers near its terminal outside the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk, which prompted a suspension of oil shipments. The consortium had previously reported multiple drone strikes on tankers near its Black Sea terminal.