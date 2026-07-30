MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky spouts rhetoric about a ceasefire and reconciliation parameters in Washington, but, at the same time, continues to attack international energy infrastructure and assets of a country, whom he begs to provide military and financial aid, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

In her words, Zelensky is absolutely unable to negotiate, and his goal is to engage as many countries as possible into the conflict in order to scale it up. His Western sponsors are becoming increasingly concerned about that, Zakharova added.

"How else can you explain a situation when, while on a visit to Washington recently, the head of the criminal Kiev-based gang speaks about his alleged determination to reach a ceasefire, engages in demagoguery regarding some parameters of resolving the conflict, and, at the same time, continues to attack global fuel and energy [supply] chains. Most importantly, [he continues] to attack assets of a country, whom he constantly begs for political, military and financial assistance," the spokeswoman said.