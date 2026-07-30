MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is absolutely unable to negotiate, and his goal is to engage as many countries as possible into the conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"The leader of the Kiev regime, which is at the point of death, not only lost his legal subjectivity long ago. He is also absolutely unable to negotiate and is trying to engage as many countries as possible into his terrorist actions in order to scale up the conflict," she said in a comment.