MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Lvov Aircraft Repair Plant LDARZ, which produces engines for FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, and LORTA plant, which produces onboard electronics for missiles and radar systems for Neptune-MD missiles that have been struck by Russian forces, were enterprises of strategic importance for Ukraine’s economy and security, which is evidenced by Ukrainian government documents obtained by TASS.

Both plants were added to the list of strategic enterprises in 2015, when Ukraine embarked on a course of militarization with Western support.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike, which hit military airfields, military-industrial complex enterprises, and military telecommunications and logistics centers in Ukraine in Kiev, Lvov, and the Ivano-Frankovsk, Zhitomir, Rovno, Vinnitsa, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.