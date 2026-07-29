Polish PM says he discusses air defense cooperation with Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Vladimir Zelensky discussed cooperation in the production of interceptor missiles during a meeting in Lublin.

Tusk said in a post on X after the meeting that Zelensky had briefed him on his talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump. "We also discussed Polish investment in Ukraine and cooperation in air defense," Tusk wrote.

According to Polish media reports, the meeting may also have covered Warsaw's proposal to produce interceptors for Patriot air defense systems under a license that Trump had promised to provide.

Polish media also point out that the visit was Zelensky's first trip to Poland since relations between the two countries deteriorated after he decided to name a military unit after the so-called "heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army" (UPA, designated as extremist and outlawed in Russia). Following the dispute, Polish President Karol Nawrocki revoked the Order of the White Eagle, the country's highest state honor, that had previously been awarded to Zelensky.