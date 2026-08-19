DPRK warns of retaliatory measures in response to US-South Korea military drill

PYONGYANG, August 19. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) intends to exercise its right to self-defense more actively in response to the joint Ulchi Freedom Shield drill conducted by the United States and the Republic of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The DPRK's exercise of its right to self-defense will continue to completely neutralize the enemies' military threat until the enemy states give up their reckless dream of overwhelming someone by force and completely abandon their attempt to break the balance of strength in Northeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region beyond the Korean peninsula," the KCNA said.

The agency describes the drill, which began on August 17, as the one posing "the most immediate and open threat to the DPRK and the regional security." It also highlights the participation of US troops deployed from other regions, as well as forces from UN Command member states. "These frantic exercises cover all spheres of carrying out wartime operations including the ground, sea, air, space, cyber and psychological information," the report said.