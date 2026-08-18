MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Belarusian arms manufacturers are producing the fully domestically made VSK-100B assault rifle - not to war on others, but to protect peace, according to the Telegram channel Pool of the First, which is close to the country president’s press service.

An inscription to this effect is engraved on a plaque attached to a prototype of the assault rifle that was presented to the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko.

On Tuesday, Lukashenko visited a Kidma Tech production facility, where he was shown the company’s own, fully localized mass production of small arms, specifically the first Belarusian model of a combat small arm - the VSK-100B assault rifle. The arms manufacturers showed a plaque attached to the prototype that was presented to the president. "Not for war… For confidence in peace," is engraved on it.

Lukashenko joked that similar assault rifles are also made in other countries, but only "under a democratic dictatorship" was it possible to produce such a model in such a short period of time. "They did a great job. I don’t think it cost more than what someone else out there made: dictatorship is important, too," the president noted.