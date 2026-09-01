Russia develops UAV capable of severing enemy drones’ fiber-optic cables

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A drone designed to sever the fiber-optic cables of enemy drones has been developed in Russia, according to a patent for the invention reviewed by TASS.

"The interceptor unmanned aerial vehicle designed to disrupt enemy fiber-optic communications is equipped with a video camera and a spool of cord suspended from it that is controlled through a radio channel by an operator or an automatic flight control system," the patent description states.

It says that to sever or critically bend the fiber-optic cable, the UAV uses a cord made of braided or monofilament thread, the entire surface or sections of which are coated with abrasive grit. A weight anchor with a serrated cutting edge or, for example, one coated with a diamond-like wear-resistant coating, is attached to the free end of the cord.