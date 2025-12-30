Zelensky will have to hide for rest of life, Medvedev predicts

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will have to hide for the rest of his life following Ukraine's drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict. He wants war. Well, now at least he’ll have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine had launched a terrorist attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region, launching 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted.

According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Putin had pointed out in a phone call with US leader Donald Trump that the attack had taken place "in fact, right after" US-Ukraine talks in Florida, and warned that the terrorist actions would not remain unanswered.

Trump told reporters later that he was "angry" about the attack and added that such moves could not facilitate peace talks.