Oil prices to exceed $100 per barrel — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev expressed the view that global oil prices could exceed $100 per barrel.

"$100+ oil per barrel soon," he wrote on the social network X, commenting on the tense situation in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Dmitriev said that Tehran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz would not spare the United States and would lead to a "global oil shock."