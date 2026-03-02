Japanese Nikkei index falls by 2.28% amid situation in Middle East

TOKYO, March 2. /TASS/. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange opened with a drop amid worsening Middle East tensions, trading data has shown.

The Nikkei index fell 2.02% at opening to 57,658.76 points, later accelerating its decline to 2.28%, hitting 57,507.98 points.

Japanese analysts attribute investor caution to increased geopolitical risks following the US-Israel strike on Iran, particularly affecting natural resource import-dependent companies. The drop also follows a correction after last week’s record high of 58,850 points.