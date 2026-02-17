NEW YORK, February 18. /TASS/. European countries are harming themselves by sabotaging their own interests, US Vice President JD Vance stated in an interview with Fox News.

"The problem that we have with Europe is not that we don’t like Europe, even though you hear that from the European press. It’s not that we don’t respect our allies. It’s that they are doing a lot of things to sabotage themselves", Vance said.

The vice president also noted that he would like to see greater efforts from European states to protect their borders in order to preserve "civilizational coherence." According to him, certain shifts in this direction are already beginning to take place, but Europe needs to act more decisively.