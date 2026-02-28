Aggression against Iran may lead to escalation beyond region — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, March 1. /TASS/. The aggression against Iran has already turned into a regional escalation that may go far beyond the Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at the extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The aggression that today Iran was exposed to [Saturday - TASS] has already turned into the escalation in the region and may go far beyond its borders," he said.

The operation of Israel and the United States has become the real betrayal of diplomacy, the Russian diplomat noted.

"These countries are using the military force against Iran again when the talks are in full swing. It is exactly like it occurred in June 2025," Nebenzya added.