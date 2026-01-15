EU pays minimum amount for Russian gas in five years in November 2025

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) paid in November 2025 the minimum amount for Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in five years, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

In particular, the EU imported Russian gas for a total of 752.5 mln euros last November. Purchases of pipeline gas amounted to 415 mln euros. Moreover, EU countries paid 337 mln euros for LNG from Russia in the reporting period, which is the lowest amount since August 2023.

The TurkStream gas pipeline currently remains the only active route for Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe. The remaining volumes are supplied to the region in the form of LNG.

Among the leaders in terms of purchases of Russian gas were France (219 mln euros), Hungary (215 mln euros), Bulgaria (81 mln euros), Greece (66 mln euros), and Spain (61 mln euros). Slovakia paid 45.5 mln euros for gas, while Italy paid 4 mln euros.

In total, the European Union paid 5.4 bln euros for pipeline gas from Russia in the first 11 months of last year compared to 6.7 bln euros the year before. LNG purchases from Russia during this period totaled 6.8 bln euros compared to 6.3 bln euros the year before.