Danish firm arms heavy hexacopter with two large-caliber guns

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Danish company Hecto Drone has developed an attack version of the HD-606 heavy unmanned aerial system, armed with a twin-mounted .50-caliber DCR-50 gun system, Army Recognition reported on February 25.

The system was unveiled at the Enforce Tac 2026 exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, held on February 23-25, marking the first heavy drone configured with large-caliber direct-fire capability. The HD-606 is a dual-use hexacopter and resembles Ukraine’s Baba-Yaga drone. Danish engineers mounted two 12.7mm guns without stocks on the underside of the drone.

According to Army Recognition, "by integrating stabilized precision firearms onto a multi-rotor airframe, the HD-606 effectively bridges the gap between small armed drones and traditional attack helicopters. The result is a system positioned for high-intensity tactical environments where persistent overwatch and immediate suppressive fire are critical." Hecto Drone has solved this problem, though they are not disclosing the exact method. According to the portal, recoil reduction is achieved through certain adjustments to the weapon's reloading mechanism, preventing the drone from flipping in mid-air after firing.

The DCR-50, developed jointly by the German company DSR-Precision GmbH and Danish arms makers SAI (Small Arms Industries), consists of two semi-automatic .50-caliber machine guns mounted in a twin configuration. The complete system weighs 23.6 kg, including its electric interface, and is fed by two 10-round magazines.

The HD-606 has six motors and two generators delivering a stable 14 kilowatts of power. The platform can carry 50 kg for 30 min or 25 kg for more than 3 hours, allowing mission planners to balance payload weight against loiter time. This makes the system suitable for armed overwatch, anti-vehicle interdiction, engagement of fortified positions, or high-value asset protection missions. With a maximum speed of 20 m/s (72 km/h or 38 kts), the drone can maneuver rapidly while maintaining persistent coverage, according to Army Recognition.

According to the portal, the new attack drone is most effective against light armored vehicles, technicals, radar systems, communications nodes, and fortified firing points. Integrating this capability onto a reusable UAS provides persistent standoff firepower without risking pilots or committing high-value rotary-wing assets.

Army Recognition believes that until the HD-606 attack modification undergoes full field testing, it is premature to discuss the combat effectiveness of the system. Theoretically, if the stated characteristics are confirmed, the "heavy-caliber drone" could also serve as fire support for assault units, reducing the need for manned aircraft in certain operations.