Special Operations Forces act fearlessly in special military op — Russian Defense Chief

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Russian Army’s Special Operations Forces personnel are acting fearlessly during the special military operation, demonstrating high professionalism and the ability to solve important tasks to protect the country's national interests anywhere in the world, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov’s said in a greeting message on the occasion of Special Operations Forces Day.

February 27 marks Special Operations Forces Day in the Russian Armed Forces.

"The military personnel of this structural subdivision consistently demonstrate high professionalism and excellent training, as well as the ability to solve important tasks to protect the country's national interests anywhere in the world. Thanks to comprehensive training and mastery of modern weapons and equipment, the personnel of the Special Operations Forces always demonstrate courage and heroism, acting fearlessly and decisively in difficult combat conditions, effectively fulfilling important command assignments during the special military operation, and step by step bringing our common victory closer," the Defense Minister's message says.

He expressed confidence that the military personnel will continue to make a significant contribution to strengthening Russia’s defense capability and "reliably ensuring its security and sovereignty."

"Dear comrades! I congratulate you all on this holiday! Thank you for your impeccable service. I wish you good health, prosperity, and new achievements for the benefit of the Fatherland," the Minister concluded.