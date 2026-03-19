Arab governments 'furious' about Israel’s attack on Iranian gas field — newspaper

NEW YORK, March 19. /TASS/. Arab governments "were furious" about Israel’s attack on the South Pars gas field in Iran and Washington’s failure to prevent it, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

According to the sources, Gulf officials had "aggressively" lobbied the Washington administration to stop US and Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and "now feel a target has been put on their backs."

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have become legitimate targets after the Israeli attack on South Pars, the paper points out. "Operators had begun evacuations for sites on the list as well as other energy facilities in the region as a precaution," the Wall Street Journal notes.

Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, an advisor to the Qatari prime minister, said earlier that Israel’s attack on the gas field was a dangerous and irresponsible move amid the current military escalation in the region.

On March 17, the administration head of the Asaluyeh District in Iran’s Bushehr Province reported that a US-Israeli strike on several facilities at the South Pars gas field had caused a fire. US President Doanld Trump said later that Israel would carry out no more strikes on the gas field and that Washington "knew nothing about this particular attack."