Ukrainian attack on Zaporozhye NPP injures three engineers, five servicemen

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Three engineers and five Russian servicemen were injured when a Ukrainian drone dropped munitions on a demining team near a transmission line tower at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) during a ceasefire imposed to repair the line, the facility reported.

"As a result of the attack, five servicemen sustained injuries of varying severity. All the injured received the necessary medical assistance in a timely manner," the statement posted on the plant’s Telegram channel said.

Meanwhile, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that three civilian engineers were injured, two of whom are in serious condition.

"Three of our engineers were injured, and two are in serious condition," he said.