ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. A total of 507 civilians were killed in the Ukrainian army’s incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein told TASS.

"Sadly, human lives cannot be brought back. This is the gravest and most tragic consequence of what happened in our region. According to the latest reports, enemy attacks killed 507 civilians. Of those, 446 people were listed in the registry of residents who lost contact with their families, which we have maintained since the beginning of last year," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.