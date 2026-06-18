IN BRIEF: One killed in Rostov Region as air defenses down 555 UAVs across Russia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 555 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

One person was killed in a drone attack on the town of Gukovo in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, and several others were injured.

TASS has compiled key details of the impact.

Scope

- Over the past night, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 555 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Moscow, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tula, Tver, Vladimir, Volgograd, and Voronezh Regions, Crimea, and over the Sea of Azov, the ministry specified.

- About 60 drones were destroyed in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and five districts across the Rostov Region as an aerial attack was repelled there, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- As many as 113 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed over the Bryansk Region last night, the bordering Russian region’s operational headquarters reported.

- Nearly 180 drones targeting Moscow were downed, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, wrote on his Max channel.

Impact

- One person was killed in a drone attack on the town of Gukovo in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, and several others were injured, according to Governor Yury Slyusar.

- Two of the injured have been taken to hospital in moderate condition, he specified.

- A diesel locomotive was damaged, and two commercial properties caught fire.

- Emergency services are working at the scenes, Slyusar added.

- Minor damage to a building on the premises of the Sadovod shopping mall in southeastern Moscow was recorded after drone debris fell, with no injuries reported, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

- Several drones struck the Moscow oil refinery, and measures are currently being taken to clear the aftermath, he added.

- Fragments of a downed drone landed on the roof of the Belaya Dacha shopping mall in Lyubertsy outside Moscow, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev said.

- A drone struck a residential building in Zhukovsky southeast of Moscow, with no injuries reported, the governor stated.

Missile alert in regions

- A missile alert was triggered in northwest Russia’s Novgorod Region for the first time ever on Thursday morning.

- Also, air raid sirens rang out in Oryol, Pskov, Yaroslavl, and Tula Regions earlier on Thursday.