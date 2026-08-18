Russia comes under one of this year’s largest Ukrainian drone attacks last night

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Last night’s Ukrainian drone attack on Russia was one of the largest since the start of 2026, calculations by TASS based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry showed.

Over the past night, as many as 791 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Tambov, Tula, Moscow, and Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea.

An even larger attack was repelled on Saturday night when Russia intercepted and destroyed 822 Ukrainian drones. A previous large-scale attack was recorded on June 26 when 660 UAVs were downed over Russian regions.