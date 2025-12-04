MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system has demonstrated exceptional effectiveness in real combat conditions, and no foreign air defense weapon can rival it in its class, Almaz-Antey Group CEO Yan Novikov told TASS.

"The parameters of its effectiveness have been proven in actual combat, and no foreign air defense system can rival the S-400 in its class so far," the chief executive stressed.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported that the S-400 system has been successfully used in repelling Ukrainian army strikes, including attacks with US-made ATACMS theater missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

A source in Russia’s defense industry told TASS in August that the S-400 showed the highest effectiveness in intercepting Ukrainian missiles. According to the source, the Ukrainian army has actively tried to use anti-aircraft missile systems against Russian Su-34 and Su-35 combat aircraft since late 2023. Over the past 18 months, Russian air defense crews have intercepted almost two dozen Western-made surface-to-air missiles targeting aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, with roughly half being US-made Patriot missiles.

The S-400 Triumf (Triumph) system has also proven its value internationally. After the April 22 terrorist attack in the tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist-related sites in Pakistan. The operation involved Russian-made military equipment deployed within the Indian army.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later said that the country’s air defenses, strengthened by the Russian-made S-400 missile system, had been a decisive factor in the operation. He subsequently visited Adampur Air Force Base in the northwestern state of Punjab, where he posed for photos against the backdrop of the S-400 system.