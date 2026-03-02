Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with over 190 drones in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, March 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with over 190 drones and fired over 15 projectiles on the region over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Belgorod district, 57 drones attacked the Dubovoye, Komsomolsky, Maisky, Malinovka, Novosadovy, Oktyabrsky, and Razumnoye settlements; the villages of Krasny Oktyabr, Nikolskoye, Novaya Nelidovka, Repnoye, Solokhi, Staraya Nelidovka, Streletskoye, Tavrovo, Chaiki, Shagarovka, and Yasnye Zori; and the Tserkovny farmstead. A total of 41 drones were neutralized and shot down, and four projectiles were fired during a rocket attack. In the Tserkovny farmstead, three people were injured as a result of a drone detonation on the territory of an industrial enterprise. One man has been taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. Two others are undergoing outpatient treatment," the emergency response center specified, adding that 10 private houses, one apartment in an apartment block, and two buildings of a manufacturing facility were damaged.

The Yakovlevsky and Volokonovsky districts came under attacks by two drones, with no casualties or damage reported. One drone attacked the Krasnogvardeisky district, damaging a private house. The Ukrainian armed forces launched one drone on the Borisovsky district, damaging a private house and a power line. In Belgorod, debris from downed aerial targets damaged two cars. The Ukrainian armed forces fired five projectiles and launched 58 drones on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, injuring two men. According to the emergency response center, they were taken to Krasnoyaruzhsky Central District Hospital, and later released for ambulatory treatment.

A man and a woman were injured in the Valuisky district that came under attacks by 13 drones. After first aid was administered to them, they were released for outpatient treatment. A private house, the carport of another private house, and a social facility were also damaged in the district. Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked with ten projectiles and 31 drones; a man was injured and taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. Three private houses, an outbuilding, technical equipment of a commercial property, and another commercial property were damaged in the district as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces.

A man was wounded as 30 unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Shebekinsky district. According to the emergency response center, the man was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A garage door, three apartments in an apartment block, a social facility, a power line, and an infrastructure facility were damaged in the district.