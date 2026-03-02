Iran’s MFA confirms defense chief, other senior generals were killed in US-Israeli attacks

DOHA, March 2. /TASS/. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences over the killing of Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Defense Council

"These great people, whose lives were full of sincerity and self-sacrifice, were at the forefront of defending the country’s independence and security and they were finally rewarded for their sincere fight as they achieved the high status of martyrs," the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a message of condolences.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the attacks. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.