MELITOPOL, March 2. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) specialists of the 11th Corps of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed more than 50 Ukrainian armed forces’ positions in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, including more than 30 personnel, the chief of the battlegroup’s fire control, call sign "Karta," told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, unmanned systems units of the 11th Army Corps of Battlegroup North have destroyed more than 50 Ukrainian armed forces’ targets in the Kharkov Region, including over 30 personnel. The fire strikes destroyed enemy manpower concentrations, an artillery piece, two UAV control posts, more than three vehicles, and ground robotic systems used to deliver ammunition and provisions," he said.

The fire strike chief noted that unmanned systems crews of the Battlegroup North’s 11th Corps also destroyed communications centers, Starlink satellite stations, and signal amplifier antennas for controlling drones of Ukrainian forces. "In addition, more than two materiel depots on the line of contact and three electronic warfare stations were eliminated," he added.