Durov’s fortune loses $2.24 bln in February 2026 — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen rose by $10.6135 bln in February 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated on the basis of the cost of companies’ shares among other factors.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the founder of the oil major Lukoil Vagit Alekperov earned $2.4 bln bringing his fortune to $25 bln, while the fortune of the co-founder of EuroChem and SUEK Andrey Melnichenko increased by $2.16 bln to $21.1 bln.

The co-founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov suffered the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune falling by $2.24 bln to $12.1 bln.

Since March 2012, the agency has been publishing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.