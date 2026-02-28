About 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets attack Iran in largest operation in history

TEL AVIV, February 28. /TASS/. About 200 Israeli fighter jets simultaneously took part in the attack on Iran, marking the largest combat operation in the history of the Israeli Air Force, the Israel Defense Forces press service reported.

The statement noted that the primary targets of the massive air raid were missile launchers and defensive systems in western and central Iran. "This is the largest operational sortie in the history of the Israeli Air Force, carried out on the basis of meticulous planning and high-quality intelligence," the military said.