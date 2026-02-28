Result of talks enables US to postpone military option against Iran — Omani MFA

WASHINGTON, February 28. /TASS/. The results of the talks between Washington and Tehran allow the US to postpone the question of expediency of new use of military force against Iran, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who is acting as the mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the US, said in an interview with the American television channel CBS News.

Asked whether enough has been accomplished in the talks to convince the US to hold off on new strikes on Iran, he said: "I hope so." "I think we have really advanced substantially. And I think, obviously there remains to be various details to be ironed out, and this is why we need a little bit more time to really try and accomplish the ultimate goal of having a comprehensive package of the deal that will have different components to it," the Omani foreign minister said.

"I'm not really in a position to go into the details of this, but the big picture is that a deal is in our hand if we only allow the negotiators [to push the matter through], and I believe both sides have been dead serious, very creative, very imaginative, to really reach where we have reached so far," he noted.