Afghanistan supports dialogue, calls on Pakistan for pragmatic approach — MFA

DOHA, February 27. /TASS/. Afghanistan does not support violence and prefers to resolve issues diplomatically, but this will require genuine willingness and pragmatic approach from Pakistan, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said during phone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and Minister of State at the Qatari Foreign Ministry Mohammed al-Khulaifi.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has always opposed violence and consistently advocated resolving issues through mutual understanding and respect. Nonetheless, this approach will only succeed if the other side shows practical and genuine readiness for a peaceful resolution," Muttaqi was quoted as saying by the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

In his talks with Fidan and al-Khulaifi, he noted that Afghanistan’s recent military actions against Pakistan were carried out "to protect the country’s sovereignty, airspace and territorial integrity," adding that the objectives were achieved.

According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry’s statement, Fidan noted that Ankara communicates with interested countries to coordinate joint efforts on de-escalating the situation between Kabul and Islamabad. Al-Khulaifi assured that Qatar seeks to ease tensions and is ready to "play a positive role when the opportunity arises." The parties agreed to maintain coordination.

Qatar and Turkey have previously acted as mediators in settling the crisis on the Afghan-Pakistani border. In October 2025, representatives of Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire at talks in Doha. However, after consultations in Istanbul, the negotiations were halted due to disagreements between Kabul and Islamabad.

New round of escalation

On the evening of February 26, fighting resumed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Kabul said that it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Islamabad reported that more than 270 Afghan soldiers were killed and about 115 pieces of military equipment were destroyed during the Pakistani armed forces' operations. On the morning of February 27, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced the end of the operation, reporting the deaths of 55 Pakistani servicemen and the capture of two bases and 19 border posts.