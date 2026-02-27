IAEA chief says he discussed Iran with senior US official

VIENNA, February 27. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he had discussed the Iranian dossier with Christopher Yeaw, the assistant secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation at the US Department of State, at a meeting on Friday.

"Welcomed the State Department’s Assistant Secretary Yeaw to the IAEA today for a timely exchange on current non-proliferation issues, including in Iran and other areas of common interest," the IAEA chief wrote on his page on X.

Earlier on Friday, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram channel that he had met with Grossi to discuss "some issues related to Ukraine, as well as the current situation around the Iranian nuclear program and the prospects of further negotiations."

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that US and Iranian technical teams will begin consultations in Vienna on March 2, with another round of talks expected in less than a week.