Israeli military ready for defense, no guidelines for civilians so far — IDF spokesman

TEL AVIV, February 27. /TASS/. The Israeli military is keeping a close eye on the situation around Iran and is ready to defend civilians, for whom no special guidelines have been issued, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said.

"I am aware of the sense of uncertainty and the tension prevailing among the public in light of the regional developments," he said in a video address. "The IDF is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is alert and prepared to defend you."

According to Defrin, the IDF is "operating in full coordination with our partners, with the aim of strengthening the defense." "There is no change in the guidelines. If there is a change, I will be here and we will provide an update accordingly," he added.

In January, the White House warned that it was ready to use force if Tehran fails to engage in talks aimed at reaching a "fair deal" under which Iran completely drops any plans to obtain nuclear weapons. The Iranian government has repeatedly said it had no plans of creating a nuclear bomb. The Pentagon has amassed substantial military forces, including two aircraft carrier strike groups, in the Middle East. On February 19, the US administration announced that it had given Iran a maximum of 15 days, starting from that date, to reach an agreement.