Top Omani diplomat hopes for progress on Iranian issue in coming days

RABAT, February 27. /TASS/. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who acts as a go-between in the Iran-US dialogue, has expressed hope that the negotiations between Tehran and Washington will yield serious progress very soon.

"We hope for serious progress on the Iranian issue in the coming days," the Al Hadath television channel quoted him as saying after a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington.

According to the top Omani diplomat, he informed the US vice president "about the details of the talks with the Iranian side." "Peace is in our hands," he added.