Tretyakov Gallery to present projects in Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Beijing in 2026

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery will organize exhibitions in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Kazakhstan in 2026, the gallery’s director general, Olga Galaktionova told TASS.

"In addition to the previously announced exhibition projects in Hong Kong and Beijing, we will also present a very interesting project at Kazakhstan’s A. Kasteyev National Museum of Arts this year," she said in her first interview as the Tretyakov Gallery director general.

According to Galaktionova, this project, timed to the Days of Russian Culture in Kazakhstan, will be dedicated to the 20th century art, from Avant-Garde to Socialist Realism. "Now we are working on the exhibition’s content, which will include recognized masterpieces from the gallery's collection. An extensive exhibition catalog is being complied. Of course, not only for this exhibition - practically all of the gallery's exhibition projects will be accompanied by albums and catalogs," she said.

Before being appointed director of the State Treatyakov Gallery to replace Elena Pronicheva in January 2026, Olga Galaktionova served as director of the Moscow-based Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts. Ekaterina Pronicheva, director of the Vladimir-Suzdal Museum-Reserve, succeeded her at the Pushkin Museum.