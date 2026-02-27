Russia’s electricity to China total 300 million kWh in 2025

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Inter RAO, the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in Russia, exported 4.3 billion kWh of electricity to Kazakhstan (58% of the company's exports) and 300 million kWh to China (4%) by the end of 2025, according to company data.

Electricity exports to Mongolia accounted for 13% of Inter RAO's total exports, amounting to 1 billion kWh. Other countries received 1.8 billion kWh.

Inter RAO is a Russian diversified energy holding company, comprising companies in the following segments: electric and thermal power generation, energy trading, electricity retail, power engineering, engineering, and industry-specific information technology. It operates in several countries, and in Russia, the company is represented in more than 30 regions. Its installed capacity is approximately 31,000 MW.

The main shareholders are Inter RAO Capital Group (28.88%), Rosneftegaz (26.36%), and Rosseti FGC UES (8.56%). About 34% of the shares are in free float.