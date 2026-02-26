Zelensky hopes for new round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi in early march

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky expects the next round of trilateral peace talks to be held in Abu Dhabi in early March.

In his words, Thursday’s consultations with the US delegation made the sides "more prepared for the next trilateral meeting."

"The next meeting is most likely to be held in the [United Arab] Emirates, namely in Abu Dhabi. We expect it next March," he said in a video address on Telegram. "We need to finalize everything that has already been achieved in terms of real security guarantees and prepare a meeting at the level of leaders."

A source earlier told TASS that a trilateral meeting on the Ukrainian settlement involving Moscow, Washington, and Kiev has been postponed until early March, with the venue currently under discussion. Later, the source informed that Geneva, which hosted the previous round on February 17-18, may not be chosen as a venue this time.

The Geneva talks they lasted about six hours on the first day, and about two on the second. Head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, described the negotiations as difficult, but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will be held soon.

The first round was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, followed by the second round on February 4-5.